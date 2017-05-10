After Comey's firing, celebrity voices chime in: 'Trump will go 2jail!'

Cher, right, had some choice words regarding the firing of FBI Director James Comey. (Carolyn Kaster, Associated Press, left; Chris Pizzello / Associated Press, right)

After FBI Director James Comey was fired Tuesday by President Trump, some of the more politically outspoken celebrities on Twitter chimed in with their thoughts about POTUS' personnel move. George Takei attempted to rally Democrats around the firing as well as around proposed healthcare legislation, while Chuck Woolery offered a conservative counterpoint to the timing of the ouster.

Debra Messing was outraged, Alyssa Milano was more subtle and John Legend kept it short and sweet.

Some, however, descended directly into hateful statements about the president. Chelsea Handler went on a tear, as did Cher, with the former alleging — as one does — that Trump has a sexually transmitted infection that's affecting his thinking.

"Way to bite the hand that handed you the election. @realDonaldTrump," Handler said in a series of tweets, not necessarily in this order. "Trump’s now fired his first NSA, the acting AG, the FBI Director, and Meatloaf on Celebrity Apprentice." "Cnn just reported that @seanspicer is literally hiding in the bushes on the south lawn. Grab a life boat, buddy," she said. Handler continued Wednesday, stating that Trump shouldn't be allowed to appoint any more high-ranking officials while he's being investigated for ties to Russia. Cher, meanwhile, among other things called the president a traitor who gets money from Russia and predicted he would to jail. "DIDNT EVER THINK I COULD HATE LYING,SCHEMING,TRAITORMORE, " she wrote.