James Corden and Carpool Karaoke returning to prime time with Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry

Jennifer Lopez will return to "The Late Late Show" in an upcoming prime-time special.

"The Late Late Show" and James Corden will be bringing Carpool Karaoke back to prime time on May 22, CBS announced Wednesday.

Jennifer Lopez will return, although instead of joining Corden in the passenger's seat for karaoke, she'll be taking a Toddlerography dance lesson, a skit that features a celebrity trying to match the dance moves of, well, a toddler.

Lopez's return is significant in that she was riding shotgun during the 2016 prime-time special that earned "The Late Late Show" an Emmy.

She'll be replaced in the hot seat this year by Katy Perry, who will join Corden with renditions of some of her classic hits, likely including "California Gurls," "Firework" and "Roar."

With any luck, they will skip "Rise."

"The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017" airs at 10 p.m. PDT May 22 on CBS.