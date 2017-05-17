Jennifer Lawrence 'had a BLAST' trying to pole dance at a strip club — sorry, she's not sorry

Wait, you thought Jennifer Lawrence would be embarrassed by video showing her tipsy and attempting to pole-dance on stage at a strip club in Austria? Well, Internet, you thought wrong, wrong, wrong.

"I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night," the Oscar winner wrote Wednesday on Facebook after Radar Online posted fuzzy video with a breathless description of the action from a source who spoke primarily in sentences that ended with exclamation points.

"Look, Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet," Lawrence wrote. "It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun."

As we know, the "Passengers" star definitely knows how to have fun.

Lawrence and her pals showed up close to midnight, Radar's source said, and partied till around 4 a.m. at a Vienna nightspot called the Beverly Hills Club, which bills itself on the English-language version of its website as "more than a fine Lap Dance & Strip Club. It is a delicate and exquisite way to spend your precious time amongst the most gorgeous Ladies in a delightful environment."

On Facebook, the 26-year-old actress corrected the website's source on one factual matter: a claim that during "the more scandalous dancing," she'd worn only a bra at the topless bar.

"[T]hat's not a bra it's an Alexander Wang top," Lawrence said, "and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good. Even with no core strength..."