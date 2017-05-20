Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- See Amber Heard on her first day as Mera in upcoming 'Aquaman'
- Singing alongside James Corden, Harry Styles goes for the jugular on 'Carpool Karaoke'
- Chris Cornell's wife suspects medication might have contributed to his suicide
- From the Cannes film fest, Tilda Swinton explains the secret to a better life
- Lin-Manuel Miranda has joined the cast of 'DuckTales'
- 65 going on 35 maybe: Happy birthday, Grace Jones!
John Lithgow's 'Trial & Error' wins a second season
|Glenn Whipp
"Trial & Error," the inventive NBC comedy that filtered the true crime legal procedural format through a mockumentary approach, has been renewed for a second season.
The John Lithgow-led show's ratings weren't great, but it received excellent reviews when it premiered in March. Times television critic Robert Lloyd called it "solid and impressively cast," as well as "sweet and funny."
The second season pickup is for 10 episodes.