John Lithgow's 'Trial & Error' wins a second season

Glenn Whipp

"Trial & Error," the inventive NBC comedy that filtered the true crime legal procedural format through a mockumentary approach, has been renewed for a second season.

The John Lithgow-led show's ratings weren't great, but it received excellent reviews when it premiered in March. Times television critic Robert Lloyd called it "solid and impressively cast," as well as "sweet and funny."

The second season pickup is for 10 episodes.

