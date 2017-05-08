John Oliver returns to one of his favorite causes: Saving net neutrality

On Sunday's "Last Week Tonight," John Oliver decided to revisit one of his greatest hits, net neutrality.

As the host observed, an in-depth segment on the critical but seemingly boring subject got a "weird amount of attention" when it aired three years ago on the then-fledgling show.

The report directed viewers to the website for the Federal Communications Commission, which crashed from the surge in traffic and raised public awareness around the issue.

Though Oliver wasn't convinced that President Trump even understands net neutrality, his administration has made efforts to roll it back, beginning with the appointment of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

As Oliver observed, Pai has cultivated a harmless, goofy-dude persona, quoting heavily from "The Big Lebowski" and drinking from an "infamous" oversize Reese's Peanut Butter Cup mug.

But don't let the Michael Scott act fool you, Oliver warned. Pai is a former lawyer for Verizon who has vowed to "take a weed whacker" to regulations.

The FCC also has made it harder to submit comments through a rather convoluted process on its website, so Oliver directed viewers to a website, www.gofccyourself.com, that skipped to the final step.

Noting that the Internet is full of evidence (e.g., Yelp reviews of the Grand Canyon) that we all have too much time on our hands, Oliver urged his fans to join him in "five to 10 minutes of minor effort" to help save net neutrality.

"I need you to do this," he said.

You can watch the full segment here.