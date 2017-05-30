Kathy Griffin shocks in gory photo shoot with Donald Trump's (fake) head

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Comedian Kathy Griffin and photographer Tyler Shields may have pulled off the impossible with the creation of a gory photo that's spurring outrage on both sides of the political aisle. The picture, featuring Griffin wearing a navy pussy-bow blouse and holding aloft a bloodied imitation of President Trump's decapitated head, was first published Tuesday morning by TMZ.

Griffin herself shared the video from the shoot on her Twitter feed, while referencing Trump's comments toward Megyn Kelly during the Republican presidential debates. "I caption this 'there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his ... wherever,'" Griffin wrote, quickly following it with a tweet that clarified that she didn't condone violence toward the president and was only mocking him.

Internet reaction to the vivid photo was immediate, with many condemning Shields and Griffin for exacerbating an atmosphere of violence some believe has already been established by Trump.

Both Shields and Griffin seem unfazed by the reaction, as the latter retweeted many critical comments. In a tweet from last week, Shields pondered if it were possible to be jailed for an artistic statement, then went on to joke with BuzzFeed News on Tuesday that he hoped he'd be allowed to visit Griffin "in Guantanamo."

Griffin reiterated the idea of the photo being an artistic expression in an interview with Yashar Ali on Tuesday afternoon.