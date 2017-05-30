Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kathy Griffin shocks in gory photo shoot with Donald Trump's (fake) head
- 'This Is Us' not moving to Thursdays, after all
- Olivia Newton-John has a new cancer diagnosis; her June shows are postponed
- Ready for Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill' as a musical? It's happening
- Ariana Grande to be joined by Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, more at Manchester benefit concert
- 'Brady Bunch' kids fondly remember Florence Henderson on 'Today'
- Prince William talks about 'taboo' of mental illness and death of Diana
Kathy Griffin shocks in gory photo shoot with Donald Trump's (fake) head
|Libby Hill
Comedian Kathy Griffin and photographer Tyler Shields may have pulled off the impossible with the creation of a gory photo that's spurring outrage on both sides of the political aisle.
The picture, featuring Griffin wearing a navy pussy-bow blouse and holding aloft a bloodied imitation of President Trump's decapitated head, was first published Tuesday morning by TMZ.
Griffin herself shared the video from the shoot on her Twitter feed, while referencing Trump's comments toward Megyn Kelly during the Republican presidential debates.
"I caption this 'there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his ... wherever,'" Griffin wrote, quickly following it with a tweet that clarified that she didn't condone violence toward the president and was only mocking him.
Internet reaction to the vivid photo was immediate, with many condemning Shields and Griffin for exacerbating an atmosphere of violence some believe has already been established by Trump.
Both Shields and Griffin seem unfazed by the reaction, as the latter retweeted many critical comments.
In a tweet from last week, Shields pondered if it were possible to be jailed for an artistic statement, then went on to joke with BuzzFeed News on Tuesday that he hoped he'd be allowed to visit Griffin "in Guantanamo."
Griffin reiterated the idea of the photo being an artistic expression in an interview with Yashar Ali on Tuesday afternoon.
Implications of violence are generally considered a step beyond in modern political discourse; outrage was the response Ted Nugent when he called for then-President Obama and Hillary Clinton to be tried and hanged, and when then-candidate Trump made reference on the campaign trail to "2nd Amendment people" stopping Clinton.
Though Nugent and Trump have both ended up in the White House at one point or another, it's unclear if Griffin will escape this furor unscathed.
Griffin serves as co-host for CNN's New Year's Eve special alongside Anderson Cooper and pressure is rising for the cable news provider to drop Griffin from the festivities.
Representatives for Griffin and CNN did not immediately respond to a request to comment.