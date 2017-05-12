Kelly Clarkson to coach on 'The Voice' in 2018. ('American Idol' who?)

Kelly Clarkson is joining "The Voice" next spring, she and Blake Shelton announced Thursday.

"Hey, I'm finally not knocked up and I can join your show," Clarkson said as she and Shelton, a longtime coach on the show, had a drawl-versus-drawl FaceTime chat on Facebook Live. She said she had been interested in "The Voice" for a long while, but "the timing's not been right."

The show's fall lineup of coaches will be Shelton, Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson, who said Wednesday on Instagram, after her gig was announced, that she was "[i]n tears thinking of what this means and represents to me and knowing and walking the journey."

Hudson, like Clarkson, is a former "Idol" contestant, though the "Dreamgirls" star didn't take home the prize.