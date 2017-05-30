Lebanon might ban new 'Wonder Woman' because of star's Israeli heritage

A new foe has arisen to oppose Wonder Woman at the box office: Lebanon.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Lebanon is seeking to ban Warner Bros.'s new "Wonder Woman" movie because lead actress Gal Gadot is an Israeli.

Relations between Israel and Lebanon have been strained since Israel's independence in 1948, with Lebanon still abiding by the Arab League boycott of Israel adopted in 1945.

Lebanon does not recognize the State of Israel and does not accept Israeli passports or passports indicating a person has entered Israel.

But is "Wonder Woman" an Israeli product?

The film is produced by five production companies —DC Films, Atlas Entertainment, Cruel and Unusual Films, Tencent Pictures and Wanda Pictures — three companies based in the United States and two in China.

Gadot, however, is proud of her heritage. She served two years in the Israel Defense Force as required by the country's conscription requirements and has posted in the past in support of IDF during the 2014 Israel-Gaza conflict.