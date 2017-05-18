Leonardo DiCaprio and model Nina Agdal have broken up

Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal made it nearly a year as a couple — but that's it. The actor and the model have broken up, according to reports out Thursday.

It went down "a couple of days ago," and the two are still friends, a source told People. The relationship just ran its course, the New York Daily News reported.

Agdal, who made the cover of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue along with Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen a few years back, crossed paths with 42-year-old model-magnet DiCaprio before they got together last summer, E! News said.

"Of course I've met him, but Leonardo just goes out with the same group of people as everybody," the 25-year-old told Cosmopolitan in a 2015 roundup of what a bunch of SI models had to say about DiCaprio. And no, at that point, he hadn't hit on her, Agdal said.

"So I hate that people, like, start stirring stuff up, because he's just in the same area. That happens a lot. But that's gossip, right?"

Quick: Someone let Agdal's prom date know she's back on the market.