Lin-Manual Miranda joins the new 'DuckTales' cast

Looks like Alexander Hamilton is headed to Duckburg. OK, not quite, but the Tony Award-wining "Hamilton" scribe Lin-Manuel Miranda is headed for "DuckTales."

Disney has announced that Miranda is joining the cast of its upcoming "DuckTales" series to voice Gizmoduck and his alter-ego Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera.

While the original Fenton Crackshell was Scrooge McDuck's accountant, this new Fenton is a scientist. In "DuckTales," Fenton is an intern working for Gyro Gearloose, Scrooge McDuck's personal mad scientist. But that's not the only change that was made when the character was re-imagined for the new series.

"Growing up as a Cuban-American comics enthusiast, I was always hungry for a Latino hero to call my own," said "DuckTales" co-producer and story editor Francisco Angones in a press release. "In developing the new series, Matt and I leapt at the opportunity to adapt 'DuckTales'' marquee hero into a young scientist character with Latin-inspired roots."

"Lin came to mind instantly for the role of Gizmoduck," said "Ducktales" executive producer Matt Youngberg in a press release. "His rapid-fire earnestness paired with his wide-eyed yet determined optimism made him the perfect person to yell 'blathering blatherskite!'"

In the original "DuckTales," Fenton accidentally activated the Gizmosuit by uttering his catchphrase, "blatherin' blatherskite." The robotic suit, which was invented by Gyro, transformed Fenton into Gizmoduck. As Gizmoduck he also worked for Scrooge as his bodyguard and part of his security staff.

Miranda is joining as a recurring cast member. The "DuckTales" voice cast includes David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck; Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively; Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack; Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley and Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack.

"DuckTales" will premiere during the summer.