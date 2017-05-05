Love is in the air as Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell kiss at a ceremony honoring the couple with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)

Maybe the whole thing went a little overboard (get it?), but Thursday's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring longtime partners Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell was charming as heck. Hawn and Russell received adjoining stars on the Walk of Fame, honoring their careers that have spanned more than 50 years. The two first met during the filming of "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band" in 1968, but it wasn't until filming "Swing Shift" in 1983 that their relationship began.

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson at Thursday's Walk of Fame ceremony. (Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney)