Love is in the air as Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Libby Hill
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell kiss at a ceremony honoring the couple with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
Maybe the whole thing went a little overboard (get it?), but Thursday's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring longtime partners Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell was charming as heck.

Hawn and Russell received adjoining stars on the Walk of Fame, honoring their careers that have spanned more than 50 years. 

The two first met during the filming of "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band" in 1968, but it wasn't until filming "Swing Shift" in 1983 that their relationship began. 

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson at Thursday's Walk of Fame ceremony. (Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney)
Thursday's ceremony was a family affair, with Kate Hudson on hand to honor her mother and stepfather. 

"I was slotted in to talk about my mother, but I have two parents and they’re both here. I always thought I’d be talking about them at a wedding or something,” Hudson said when she took the stage. “But since a wedding doesn’t seem to be in our near future, this seems to be my only opportunity.”

There were plenty of sweet words to go around at the ceremony, with Reese Witherspoon there to lovingly speak about Hawn, calling herself "literally her biggest fan." 

But Russell took the cake for the day's sweetest sentiment.

"Goldie, to you I owe my wonderful life. Simply put, Goldie, I cherish you. All of the stars in the sky or the boulevard don’t hold a candle to that," he said in his speech. "There’s no one else I’d rather be next to than Goldie Hawn."

Insert dreamy sighs here.

Hawn and Russell are both in the midst of aggressive promotional campaigns for their upcoming films.

Russell stars in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" with Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, in theaters Friday.

Hawn stars with Amy Schumer in the mother-daughter comedy "Snatched," which arrives in theaters May 12. 

