Netflix cancels London premieres of 'Orange Is the New Black' and 'GLOW'

The cast of "Orange Is the New Black."

The fatal terrorist incident at an Ariana Grande concert Monday in Manchester, England, continues to resonate throughout the entertainment industry.

Netflix canceled its plans for a London premiere for Season 5 of "Orange Is the New Black" and the pilot for "GLOW," the latest series from "Orange" creator Jenji Kohan.

​"​Following the terrible events in Manchester on Monday night, we have decided to cancel our special screening of 'Orange Is the New Black' and 'GLOW' on Tuesday [May 30]," a Netflix spokesperson told The Times on Friday. "Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragedy."

According to those knowledgeable about the decision, the streaming service's choice to forgo its screenings comes from internal discussions only, not from any pressure from local authorities.

This is just the latest cancellation in the wake of Monday's tragedy, which took the lives of 22 individuals, including victims as young as 8 years old.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. scuttled plans for a London "Wonder Woman" premiere, originally scheduled for May 31. Similarly, Universal Pictures announced Thursday that it had canceled its London premiere for "The Mummy" originally slated for June 1.