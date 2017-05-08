From 'Wonder Woman' to 'It,' watch all the new trailers from the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Los Angeles may have brought the rain, but the MTV Movie & TV Awards brought the movies Sunday night, with new looks at several upcoming summer blockbusters. With "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" bringing in an estimated $145 million at the box office this weekend, summer movie season is officially here. And now we have more even sneak peeks at what's coming soon to a theater near you. "Wonder Woman" (June 2)

Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) is in fighting shape in the final "Wonder Woman" trailer before the film's June release date. While footage of Patty Jenkins' film looks great, it's more than a little concerning that the music meant to inspire audiences to see the ultimate female superhero in action is an Imagine Dragons song ("Warriors") written for the League of Legends 2014 World Championship, but you can't win them all. "All Eyez on Me" (June 16)

This clip from the upcoming Tupac Shakur biopic features Shakur (Demetrius Shipp Jr.) reciting a poem he wrote to high school friend Jada Pinkett (yes, that Jada Pinkett, played by Kat Graham) before moving to the West Coast. The film chronicles the rap legend's life, from his childhood through his still-unsolved murder in 1996. Its release on June 16 coincides with what would have been Shakur's 46th birthday. "Transformers: The Last Knight" (June 21)

The latest footage from "Transformers: The Last Knight" features a conversation between Anthony Hopkins and Mark Wahlberg and a joke about kidnapping. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (July 5)

Winning top marks for adorableness is the latest clip from "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which shows Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) discovering his secret identity. Peter's panic and Ned's shock are both totally winning ("You're the Spider-Man. From YouTube!"), but the real star of the scene is the fact that the boys were meeting up to finish work on their Lego Death Star. (R.I.P., Lego Death Star.) "It" (Sept. 8)