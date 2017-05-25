Seth Meyers says Trump's 'cruel' budget cuts would harm the president's supporters most

After a number of weeks filled with late-breaking developments on the Trump administration's apparent ties to Russia, Wednesday night was a chance for late-night hosts to sort of catch their breath and essentially choose their own adventure.

Jimmy Kimmel focused on the seemingly less-than-happy photos of the pope with President Trump that circulated on Wednesday, while Stephen Colbert took a brief swipe at the $2-trillion double-counting error in Trump's budget.

Seth Meyers, however, took advantage of his show's "A Closer Look" segment to make time for all of the above.

After addressing the photo of the stone-faced pope with Trump, Meyers recapped the latest developments in the investigations into whether, among other things, the president engaged in obstruction of justice by firing FBI Director James Comey. But then Meyers took on the administration's proposed federal budget, which could cause harm to many.

While noting the budget amounts to a wish list that Congress will battle over, Meyers said the proposal's harshness was not to be discounted.

"What someone wishes for tells you a lot about that person," Meyers said before recounting the many cuts the budget proposes to Social Security and Medicaid. The show then rolled a number of clips in which Trump the candidate promised not to do just that.

"This budget lays bare just how much of a fraud Trump's campaign was," Meyers added, noting how hard many of these cuts to the social safety net would hit Trump supporters.

He then squared off the pointed words of Trump the candidate versus his actions as president to underscore his point.

"Maybe it's better those two never meet," Meyers said. "I think they would hate each other."

Watch the clip above.