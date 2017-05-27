Southern rocker Gregg Allman, the lead singer of the Allman Brothers Band known for his trailblazing sound and his equally blazing life, died Saturday at age 69 at his home in Savannah, Ga.

Those who knew the musician — who once said he hoped to die while "writing a new song" — immediately took to social media to express their grief.

Cher, to whom Allman was married for four tumultuous years in the 1970s, used pet names and a broken heart emoji to pay tribute.