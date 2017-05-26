Rodney Bingenheimer, the veteran radio DJ and rock-scene insider familiar to several generations of Los Angeles music fans, is ending his long-running show on L.A.'s KROQ-FM (106.7) after more than 40 years.

"Rodney on the ROQ" will air for the final time on June 4 at midnight, Bingenheimer, 69, wrote on Facebook Thursday.

"It has been an amazing run, and I will be thanking all of you when I say goodbye to KROQ next week," he said in the post. "I am planning on some special callers and special music as I say a proper goodbye."

In a statement to The Times, KROQ program director Kevin Weatherly called Bingenheimer "one of the most influential voices on the radio" and said he and his staff "will forever be grateful for the indelible mark that 'Rodney on the ROQ' has left on this station, our listeners and the alt-rock music scene."

Bingenheimer launched his show on the influential modern-rock station in 1976, four years after he opened Rodney's English Disco, a nightclub on Sunset Boulevard popular among the decade's glam acts.

On the radio, Bingenheimer quickly became known for championing new artists including the Sex Pistols and Blondie; he continued playing music by up-and-coming talent over the years, throwing his considerable enthusiasm behind the likes of Oasis and Coldplay.

In his Facebook post, Bingenheimer — the subject of a 2003 documentary called "Mayor of the Sunset Strip" — didn't say why he was leaving KROQ. But he noted that he's not retiring from music.

"As this chapter closes," he wrote, "I will be opening another chapter of my rock life soon."

Here's his full statement on Facebook: