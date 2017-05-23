Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'This could have been any of us': Pop stars react to Manchester bombing
- Fate of Ariana Grande's tour up in the air amid tragedy
- The Cannes Film Festival honored the bombing victims with a moment of silence
- James Corden expressed his support for Manchester
- Beyoncé's "push party" was an Instagram-ready baby shower
Roger Moore remembered as the 'have a drink with me' James Bond
|Christie D'Zurilla
Kind, warm, witty — "the have a drink with me & hash it out" 007. Roger Moore, who died at 89 after a short battle with cancer, was remembered Tuesday on social media by friends, fans and, of course, Aston Martin, whose cars have been a James Bond staple.
"Oh no. As if today wasn't already sad enough," Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter, presumably referring to the Monday night bombing at Manchester Arena in Britain. "RIP Sir Roger Moore, 89. A wonderful actor & lovely man."
OBITUARY: Roger Moore, debonair British actor who played James Bond in 7 movies
Patton Oswalt put labels on all seven men who have played Bond, with Moore emerging as the "have a drink with me" incarnation of 007. Mia Farrow recalled the actor's work with UNICEF, and PETA posted an essay that referred to him as "The Man with the Golden Heart."