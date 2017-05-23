Roger Moore remembered as the 'have a drink with me' James Bond

Kind, warm, witty — "the have a drink with me & hash it out" 007. Roger Moore, who died at 89 after a short battle with cancer, was remembered Tuesday on social media by friends, fans and, of course, Aston Martin, whose cars have been a James Bond staple.

"Oh no. As if today wasn't already sad enough," Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter, presumably referring to the Monday night bombing at Manchester Arena in Britain. "RIP Sir Roger Moore, 89. A wonderful actor & lovely man."

