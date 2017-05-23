ENTERTAINMENT

Movies

Roger Moore remembered as the 'have a drink with me' James Bond

Christie D'Zurilla
Roger Moore in Germany in June 2013. (Rolf Vennenbernd / EPA)

Kind, warm, witty — "the have a drink with me & hash it out" 007. Roger Moore, who died at 89 after a short battle with cancer, was remembered Tuesday on social media by friends, fans and, of course, Aston Martin, whose cars have been a James Bond staple. 

"Oh no. As if today wasn't already sad enough," Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter, presumably referring to the Monday night bombing at Manchester Arena in Britain. "RIP Sir Roger Moore, 89. A wonderful actor & lovely man."

Patton Oswalt put labels on all seven men who have played Bond, with Moore emerging as the "have a drink with me" incarnation of 007. Mia Farrow recalled the actor's work with UNICEF, and PETA posted an essay that referred to him as "The Man with the Golden Heart."

Latest updates

