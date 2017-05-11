Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
It's Rosie O'Donnell vs. Donald Trump, James Comey edition
|Christie D'Zurilla
President Trump has poked a familiar bear: Rosie O'Donnell, who famously has been getting into it with POTUS since back in the days when he was just the Donald.
Of course, O'Donnell has been poking the president almost nonstop on social media for a long time now.
"We finally agree on something Rosie," Trump wrote Thursday afternoon on Twitter.
Trump was agreeing with a December tweet from O'Donnell calling for the firing of recently pink-slipped FBI Director James Comey.
No surprise, Rosie wasn't about to let Trump's heckle go unanswered.
She tweeted directly at him, suggesting that those who had worked for Comey at the FBI were loyal, and that Trump would be facing a world of hurt.
There was no immediate reply from Trump, though he made his feelings about O'Donnell known years ago.
In 2002, for example, he called her "not a smart person," "a stone cold loser," "a bully" and a "very unattractive woman both inside and out."
Then again, maybe his opinion of Rosie has changed since then? It could happen.