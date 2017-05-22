Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Sasheer Zamata leaves 'Saturday Night Live,' leaving three black cast members
|Christie D'Zurilla
Add Sasheer Zamata to the list of "Saturday Night Live" cast members who marked their final shows this past weekend, along with Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer.
"Wow. What a fantastic end to a fantastic season, thanks SNL" Zamata said Sunday on Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself getting a hero's carry from Colin Jost and host Dwayne Johnson.
The 31-year-old's characters included Michelle Obama, Omarosa Manigault and Lt. Uhura from "Star Trek." She was a regular in the "Black Jeopardy" sketches and played Seasonique Boniva Williams in the "Drug Company Hearing" bit with Octavia Spencer and Leslie Jones in March.
Zamata joined the "SNL" cast as a featured player midway through its 40th season in the wake of criticism that the show hadn't had a black woman in the cast since Maya Rudolph left in 2007.
That weakness was acknowledged publicly during the show Kerry Washington hosted in November 2013, and Zamata showed up as Rihanna in January after a December audition that saw Jones added to the show as a writer.
Zamata became a repertory cast member for Season 41, which premiered in fall 2014. Jones got a featured player spot that October and joined the repertory this past season.
Zamata's departure leaves "SNL" with three black cast members — Jones, Kenan Thompson and Michael Che —pending the announcement of any possible newcomers for Season 43. Jay Pharoah, who played President Obama, was let go during the hiatus before Season 42.