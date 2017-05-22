Sasheer Zamata leaves 'Saturday Night Live,' leaving three black cast members

Add Sasheer Zamata to the list of "Saturday Night Live" cast members who marked their final shows this past weekend, along with Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer.

"Wow. What a fantastic end to a fantastic season, thanks SNL" Zamata said Sunday on Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself getting a hero's carry from Colin Jost and host Dwayne Johnson.

The 31-year-old's characters included Michelle Obama, Omarosa Manigault and Lt. Uhura from "Star Trek." She was a regular in the "Black Jeopardy" sketches and played Seasonique Boniva Williams in the "Drug Company Hearing" bit with Octavia Spencer and Leslie Jones in March.