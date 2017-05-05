Seth Meyers pokes holes in President Trump's healthcare victory

On Thursday, the House of Representatives narrowly passed President Trump's healthcare reform effort, which was widely criticized for being rushed the chamber before it could be better analyzed or, in some cases, read.

"Late Night With Seth Meyers" offered a closer look at the bill, which, as it's written, stands to leave millions without health insurance and cuts Medicaid, which was not what Trump promised on the campaign trail. Meyers first examined one of the White House's tactics to address the breaking of promises: lying about them.

After showing video of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer contorting the definition of Trump's border wall into a fence (and the press corps' disbelief), Meyers affected the tone of a teasing teenager. "Hey, Sean. The president promised a wall and, I don't know, bro, it kind of looks like a fence to me. Right, everybody?"

Meyers also turned his attention to the victory lap the president took with GOP House members after the lawmakers passed the bill, a moment that featured the president of the United States saying, "Hey, I'm president. Can you believe it?"

"No, I can't," said a wide-eyed Meyers.

The segment then got into the details of the healthcare measure, which waives protections for preexisting conditions and essential benefits such as pregnancy and emergency room visits, an effort he described as if they "took an oatmeal raisin cookie and added cilantro."

Meyers paid special attention to the rushed passage of the bill, which was moved so quickly that its contents and economic impact -- for what amounts to 1/6 of the U.S. economy -- remained a mystery, even to those who voted for it.

In the segment's most pointed moment, Meyers reminded viewers that House Speaker Paul D. Ryan stated back in 2009, "I don't think we should pass bills that we haven't read and don't know what they cost." He was referring to the legislative process for the considerably more vetted Obamacare measure.

Watch the rest of the clip above.