Seth Meyers brings some edge to NBCUniversal's marathon upfront presentation

Seth Meyers brought a topical edge to NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation Monday at Radio City Music Hall.

The comedian, who has taken NBC’s “Late Night” in a more sharply political direction since taking over the reins three years ago, took jabs at his home network, the Trump administration-- and sometimes both.

“"Law & Order: SVU’ had a really big year. It got elected president,” said Meyers, who also joked that “someone had to revive Mike Pence” after he heard about the network’s upcoming revival of “Will & Grace”

He said that the upfronts -- an annual ritual in which networks put a sometimes desperate spin on their ratings and shamelessly plug soon-to-be-forgotten shows -- have been “post-truth from the beginning.”

“This week is the definition of fake news,” he said.

But Meyers didn’t have to make up any numbers when boasting about his former home, “Saturday Night Live,” which like “Late Night” has benefitted from the appetite for Trump-related humor.

"Saturday Night Live’ is having one of its highest rated seasons in history,” he said. “That always feels good to hear, 'Hey, ever since you left, we started watching.' It’s like if I found out my dad is going to Little League games now."

Meyers was the only late night star from NBC to appear at Radio City. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, who opened last year’s upfront with a “Hamilton”-inspired performance, did not make an appearance onstage this time around.

Meyers also noted the success of “This Is Us,” last season’s No. 1 new drama and a full-blown cultural phenomenon.

“‘This Is Us’ is the first NBC show in 13 years to be the top-rated program of the week, so maybe a better name for it would be 'This Is Unlike Us,'" he said, likening NBC’s promotion of the show to “the way a girl shows off the diamond on her engagement ring.”

In truth, NBC was relatively restrained in its promotion of “This Is Us,” waiting a full 90 minutes before sharing a video of cast members surprising misty-eyed fans as they talked about their personal connection to the show.

The Season 2 hints were scarce, though star Mandy Moore promised it will “move you and probably make you cry.” (Well, duh.)

NBC also gave its revival of “Will & Grace” a place of honor near the beginning the presentation, with stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes performing “As If We Never Said Goodbye” from the musical “Sunset Boulevard."

But NBC’s primetime lineup was but a small portion of the marathon presentation, which for the second year in a row combined a dizzying array of content from all of NBCUniversal’s networks, including Bravo, E!, USA, CNBC, Syfy and Telemundo, in a single pitch to advertisers and media buyers.

Among the cavalcade of stars who also graced the stage were Khloe and Kim Kardashian, plugging their little sister Kylie Jenner’s new E! series, “Life of Kylie,” and Bravo personalities Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel.

There was also a preview of the rebranded Oxygen, which is shifting to focus solely on true crime series, but keeping the now-ironic name.

"What’s great about today is it’s not just about NBC,” Meyers said. “It’s about an entire family of channels. NBCUniversal is home to the Golf Channel and Bravo, the two channels most often watched in different rooms of the same house."