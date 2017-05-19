Sharing a Coke and memories at Cannes with Kubrick whisperer Leon Vitali

When Leon Vitali was working on Stanley Kubrick's "Full Metal Jacket," he became involved in a disagreement with the director over the size of cabins in the shoot.

"I got a phone call at eight o'clock. 'Your measurements are off by miles,'" Vitali, Kubrick's longtime aide-de-camp and subject of the new documentary "Filmworker," recalled the director telling him.

"It was '… Leon … Leon … Leon, you are off,'" Vitali continued, repeating Kubrick’s choice of obscenity. "I said '… Stanley … Stanley … Stanley. I am not.' Ten minutes later, Stanley called back and said, 'I'm sorry. I was given wrong information.'"

Vitali drew a breath. "That was one of the times I got an apology from him."

Fans of Kubrick‎ know well how exacting the director could be. Far less recognized is the person who helped him carry out that exactitude, and endured some of its harshest consequences.