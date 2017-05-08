Sleater-Kinney, Ween to headline Music Tastes Good festival

Janet Weiss, left, and Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney, will be part of the Music Tastes Good fest.

Sleater-Kinney, Ween, Ride, Charles Bradley, Big Freedia and Of Montreal are among the acts booked for Long Beach’s Music Tastes Good.

The two-day festival, presented by KCRW, will take over Marina Green Park in downtown Long Beach the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

Alvvays, Los Lobos, Dr. Octagon, Heaven 17, Dengue Fever, Peaches and nearly two dozen other acts also are slated to perform. The full lineup, which includes several chefs, is here.

Music Tastes Good debuted last year, and the festival’s focus is the cross section of music, food and art.

Organizers have placed extra emphasis on the festival’s culinary programming this year, with the addition of the “Taste Tent,” which will assemble some of the top chefs from both Long Beach and New Orleans for what’s being dubbed a “Port-to-Port” experience.

The festival’s return will mark the one-year anniversary of the death of its founder and chief curator, artist/musician Josh Fischel, who died in September after a battle with liver disease.

“My sweet husband was brimming with vision and creativity and passion and love for art in all its forms. It is no small task to create a fest that truly represents the man he was, but I think we have done him justice,” his wife, Abbie Fischel, said in a statement.

“Josh’s favorite thing was to give people the gift of experience ... experience that hits on multiple levels: sight, sound, taste, touch, emotion,” she said. “Through this fest, he continues to give that gift to us all.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the festival's website. There are three ticket types available for each day as well as weekend passes.

Music tickets start at $65 (single-day general admission) and $120 for the weekend. Music Tastes tickets begin at $140 and include single-day admission and food pass. And Music Tastes Good VIP tickets start at $210.