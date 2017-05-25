Sony taps Gina Prince-Bythewood to direct 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Silver & Black’

Sony continues to get its superhero ducks in a row, with Deadline reporting Thursday that the studio had tapped Gina Prince-Bythewood to direct "Silver & Black," a film centered around comic book characters Silver Sable and Black Cat.

Prince-Bythewood also will rewrite the script for the film, originally written by Christopher Yost, screenwriter of "Thor: The Dark World."

Silver Sable and Black Cat are characters that originated in correlation to Spider-Man and have served as both allies and antagonists to the web-slinging superhero over the years.

"Silver & Black" is the latest Spidey-related endeavor for Sony, with "Spider-Man: Homecoming," starring Tom Holland, premiering July 7, and "Venom," starring Tom Hardy as the sometimes villain, sometimes anti-hero, hitting theaters Oct. 5, 2018.

The film will not be Prince-Bythewood's first dalliance with superheroes. She directed the pilot for Freeform's upcoming series "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger," about two teenagers learning to deal with both superpowers and love.

Prince-Bythewood is an experienced director of critically acclaimed films including "Love & Basketball" and "Beyond the Lights," and she is well-versed in the world of television, where Fox's "Shots Fired," the show she created and produced with husband Reggie Rock Bythewood, just concluded its first season.

The director becomes the latest woman tapped to helm a superhero film, with Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman" debuting in theaters June 2.