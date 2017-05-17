Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Miley Cyrus takes over NBC this week -- and regrets that whole 'Wrecking Ball' business
- Surprise! Netflix is bringing back 'Arrested Development' for Season 5
- Amy Schumer and boyfriend Ben Hanisch have called it a day
- Stephen Colbert finds out what it's like to kiss 'Sean Spicer'
- The late Glenn Frey's son will replace him in upcoming Eagles concerts
- Cannes festival kicks off with Marion Cotillard as a ghostly drifter
Univision touts its rebound from ratings struggles
|Meg James
Univision Communications on Tuesday touted plans to boost prime-time ratings with a slate of edgier shows, including a second season of its “El Chapo” drug-thug drama.
The nation’s leading Spanish-language media company pitched new shows to advertisers in New York in a bid to win a bigger slice of the estimated $18-billion television advertising pie that is up for grabs during the industry’s springtime ad sales auction, called the upfronts.
In the past, New York-based Univision shied away from shows about drug lords, called narco-dramas, because its minority owner and programming partner Grupo Televisa of Mexico did not want to offend the Mexican government — or glorify drug traffickers.