Univision touts its rebound from ratings struggles

Univision news anchors Jorge Ramos and Maria Elena Salinas in March 2016 at Miami-Dade College in South Florida.

Univision Communications on Tuesday touted plans to boost prime-time ratings with a slate of edgier shows, including a second season of its “El Chapo” drug-thug drama.

The nation’s leading Spanish-language media company pitched new shows to advertisers in New York in a bid to win a bigger slice of the estimated $18-billion television advertising pie that is up for grabs during the industry’s springtime ad sales auction, called the upfronts.

In the past, New York-based Univision shied away from shows about drug lords, called narco-dramas, because its minority owner and programming partner Grupo Televisa of Mexico did not want to offend the Mexican government — or glorify drug traffickers.