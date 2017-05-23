Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Beyoncé's "push party" was an Instagram-ready baby shower
- Universal is reviving its classic monsters for a scary new world called Dark Universe
- Missed the Billboard Music Awards? No problem. Cher is all you need to see
- And in today's installment of Netflix vs. Cannes Film Festival...
- Billy Bush says his daughter was especially upset about that 'Access Hollywood' tape
- 'Twin Peaks' fans pretty much loved every minute of Sunday night's premiere
- 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' sparked serious debate at the Cannes film fest
- John Oliver has a name for Trump's week of scandal: 'Stupid Watergate'
Ariana Grande's tour dates in limbo after Manchester tragedy
|Libby Hill
There is much confusion in the aftermath of the Manchester terrorist attack that left 22 dead and more than 50 injured at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night. And now there are doubts that Grande's "Dangerous Woman" tour will proceed as scheduled.
TMZ reported Monday night that the European tour had been suspended indefinitely, citing anonymous sources connected to Grande who was reportedly "in hysterics" after the concert attack.
Tuesday morning, CNN also reported the tour's suspension, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.
The European leg of Grande's third concert tour began May 8 in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 13 scheduled dates remaining, as well as Latin American, Asian and Oceanic legs planned for later this year.
Grande's next scheduled tour stops are Thursday and Friday at the O2 Arena in London. They have yet to be canceled or postponed, but the venue's official website features a message addressing the Manchester incident.
"Along with everyone else, we are shocked and saddened by the terrible tragedy in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected and their families," the statement reads.
"Ariana is due to perform at The O2 on Thursday and Friday and we will advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows."