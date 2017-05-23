Ariana Grande's tour dates in limbo after Manchester tragedy

There is much confusion in the aftermath of the Manchester terrorist attack that left 22 dead and more than 50 injured at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night. And now there are doubts that Grande's "Dangerous Woman" tour will proceed as scheduled.

TMZ reported Monday night that the European tour had been suspended indefinitely, citing anonymous sources connected to Grande who was reportedly "in hysterics" after the concert attack.

Tuesday morning, CNN also reported the tour's suspension, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

The European leg of Grande's third concert tour began May 8 in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 13 scheduled dates remaining, as well as Latin American, Asian and Oceanic legs planned for later this year.

Grande's next scheduled tour stops are Thursday and Friday at the O2 Arena in London. They have yet to be canceled or postponed, but the venue's official website features a message addressing the Manchester incident.

"Along with everyone else, we are shocked and saddened by the terrible tragedy in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected and their families," the statement reads.

"Ariana is due to perform at The O2 on Thursday and Friday and we will advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows."