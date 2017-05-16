Stephen Colbert has a special message for President Trump: 'Please resign'

Since President Trump's high-profile criticism of Stephen Colbert last week, wherein he called the late-night host a "no-talent guy," Colbert has seemed absolutely delighted at the thought of getting under Trump's skin.

As such, Monday night's show featured Colbert making a direct plea to the president to spare Sean Spicer's job, but not before making a brief detour.

"Donald Trump, if you're watching, first, you're a bad president, please resign. Second of all," Colbert deadpanned, holding for the roar of approval from the crowd, "Please, please please, don't take Sean Spicer from us."

Colbert theorized that Spicer was next on Trump's "to fire" list after the president told Fox News' Jeanine Pirro that Spicer would continue as his press secretary.

"OK, he's firing Sean Spicer," Colbert said.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Colbert had a lot of Trump material Monday night, particularly in the wake of reports that Trump had shared highly classified intelligence with Russian officials last week.