Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Cher, Cameron Crowe, Peter Frampton and Melissa Etheridge react to Greg Allman's death
- Gregg Allman, legendary Southern rocker (and ex-husband of Cher), has passed away
- Breaking her silence since Monday's attack, Ariana Grande says she'll play a benefit in Manchester
- Legendary L.A. music fixture Rodney Bingenheimer will retire his 'Rodney on the ROQ' radio show
- Netflix cancels London premieres for 'Orange Is the New Black' and 'GLOW'
- Liam Gallagher will play a solo benefit show for Manchester bombing victims
- Birthday girl Stevie Nicks has some fashion advice for you: Dress like a gypsy!
Sweden's 'The Square' wins Palme d'Or and Sofia Coppola wins best director at Cannes
|Los Angeles Times
Ruben Ostlund's "The Square," "a ferocious drama of conscience," according to Times critic Justin Chang, about how "a single lapse in judgment can cause a man’s entire life to unravel," won the Cannes' top prize, the Palme d'Or on Sunday.
The Grand Prix award went to Robin Campillo's "120 Beats per Minute."
Sofia Coppola won best director for her film "The Beguiled," which stars Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell. Kidman also won the festival's 70th anniversary prize.
Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for Lynne Ramsay's "You Were Never Really Here" and Diane Kruger won best actress award for Faith Akin's "In the Fade."
More coverage to come. Meanwhile...
Here is what Justin Chang wrote about Ostlund's "The Square," and Steven Zeitchik's interview with the director, who talked about the element of surprise in his movies: "I really like scenes that when they end where you don’t know 100% where to put them. It starts funny or it starts sad and then it becomes something else. When you get that shift, you know you’ve succeeded.”