Ted Nugent says bring it on: 'If Trump is found guilty of misdeeds, this is all good'
|Christie D'Zurilla
Hey, Justice Department: Ted Nugent, loyal supporter of President Trump, says bring it on.
The rocker on Thursday welcomed the appointment of former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III to take over the investigation of all things Russian that could be related to the 2016 election, saying in a radio interview that he's a truth fan even more than he's a Trump fan. He also predicted the investigation would get a lot of Democrats in hot water.
In his words, here's what Nugent told Rita Cosby on 77WABC Radio:
If Trump is found guilty of misdeeds, this is all good. I'm a Trump supporter, but more important than anything, I'm a truth supporter, and I want my elected employees at every level — right up to the White House — to be constitutionally accountable and honest. And if we find out violations and dishonesty, I want it to be exposed.