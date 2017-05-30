'This Is Us' not moving to Thursdays, after all

Milo Ventimiglia, left, and Mandy Moore on "This Is Us."

Consider it a flash-forward flashback: Poised to help NBC reclaim its "Must See TV" glory on Thursday nights, "This Is Us" is now staying put in its Tuesday time slot before the switch even happened.

The breakout drama from last season will keep hold of the 9 p.m. hour on Tuesdays where it performed mightily in its debut season, the network announced Tuesday. It'll retain its lead-in, "The Voice."

The move means some rejiggering for Thursdays. The revival of "Will & Grace," which was slated to open the night, will now kick off the 9 p.m. hour. It will be surrounded by comedies "Superstore," "The Good Place" and "Great News" to create a two-hour comedy block.

"Chicago Fire" will take up the 10 p.m. hour instead of "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders." That drama will keep its "This Is Us" lead-in by moving to Tuesdays.

Here's NBC's revised schedule:

Tuesdays

8 p.m. – "The Voice"

9 p.m. – "This Is Us"

10 p.m. – "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"

Thursdays

8 p.m. – "Superstore"

8:30 p.m. – "The Good Place"

9 p.m. – "Will & Grace"

9:30 p.m. – "Great News"

10 p.m. – "Chicago Fire"