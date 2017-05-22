'Twin Peaks' fans have feelings about the revival: 'a beautiful nocturnal animal no thinkpiece can capture'

It has been 26 years since David Lynch's landmark ABC series "Twin Peaks" ended, but the wait for more cherry pie and damn fine cups of coffee is finally over.

Showtime debuted its "Twin Peaks" revival Sunday night, airing the first two (of 18!) hours of the Lynch-directed reboot.

The long-awaited premiere, which Los Angeles Times critic Robert Lloyd called "a splendid, focused and wholly assured resurrection," elicited all the buzz a show could ask for. There was celebrity adulation, gifs and "Simpsons" references. So very many "Simpsons" references.