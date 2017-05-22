Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Billy Bush says his daughter's reaction to the 'Access Hollywood' tape was especially distressing
- 'Twin Peaks' fans pretty much loved every minute of Sunday night's premiere
- 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' sparked serious debate at the Cannes film fest
- John Oliver has a name for Trump's week of scandal: 'Stupid Watergate'
'Twin Peaks' fans have feelings about the revival: 'a beautiful nocturnal animal no thinkpiece can capture'
|Libby Hill
It has been 26 years since David Lynch's landmark ABC series "Twin Peaks" ended, but the wait for more cherry pie and damn fine cups of coffee is finally over.
Showtime debuted its "Twin Peaks" revival Sunday night, airing the first two (of 18!) hours of the Lynch-directed reboot.
The long-awaited premiere, which Los Angeles Times critic Robert Lloyd called "a splendid, focused and wholly assured resurrection," elicited all the buzz a show could ask for. There was celebrity adulation, gifs and "Simpsons" references. So very many "Simpsons" references.
Of course, others embraced the power of the DVR and focused on what really mattered Sunday night. Never change, Billy Eichner.