Universal Pictures cancels London premiere of 'The Mummy' in wake of Manchester bombing

The specter of Monday's terrorist attack in Manchester, England, continues to loom large. Universal Pictures announced Thursday morning the cancellation of next week's London premiere of "The Mummy," the second such development this week.

“All of us at Universal have been devastated by the terror attack in Manchester and continue to stand with the community and country as it recovers," the statement from the studio read. "Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy we have decided not to move forward with the London premiere for 'The Mummy' scheduled to take place next week.”

The film, starring Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe, serves as the launch of Universal Pictures' "Dark Universe," an extended universe that will see the reboot of several classic monsters from the Universal vault, including the Invisible Man and Frankenstein's Monster.

Cancellation of the June 1 London premiere for "The Mummy" comes just a day after Warner Bros. nixed its May 31 "Wonder Woman" London premiere.

Ariana Grande, whose concert was targeted in the Manchester attack that killed 22 people, similarly suspended her tour through June 5 on Wednesday.

A statement from the artist's representatives said the suspension comes "until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost."