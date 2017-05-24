Warner Bros. cancels London 'Wonder Woman' premiere following Manchester attack

In the wake of Monday's deadly terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Warner Bros. has announced it is canceling a planned premiere in London next week for its superhero film "Wonder Woman."

"Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the UK," the studio said in a statement. "In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the premiere and junket activities in London."

Starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins, the highly anticipated film – which is set in Europe during World War I – will hold its U.S. premiere on Thursday in Los Angeles. It arrives in theaters June 2.

The studio faced a similar situation last year when its European premiere of "Batman v. Superman" was scheduled to be held in London just hours after terrorist attacks struck Brussels, killing 32 people and injuring many others. In that case, the studio said in a statement that it had decided to go ahead with the event "rather than yield to terror."

But as Britain mourns the 22 people killed in the Manchester bombing, with scores more wounded, and with the country's security threat level raised to its highest, signaling the possibility of another imminent attack, Warner Bros. clearly determined that the circumstances called for a different course of action.