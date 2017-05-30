WGN America cancels 'Underground,' but will it really be the end?

WGN America has canceled slavery-era-set drama "Underground."

The fate of the series, which centered around the Underground Railroad, seemed doomed given how the network has been scaling back its investment in original programming. Until now, the drama, from creators Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, had stood as the lone original scripted series on the network following the recent cancellation of "Outsiders."

The shift away from original programming comes after Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., the conservative-leaning Baltimore-based company, announced it had agreed to buy Tribune Media in a deal that would give it control of more than 200 local TV stations and WGN America.

"As WGN America evolves and broadens the scope and scale of its portfolio of series, we recently announced that resources will be reallocated to a new strategy to increase our relevance within the rapidly changing television landscape," said Peter Kern, president and CEO of Tribune Media Company, in a statement. "Despite 'Underground' being a terrific and important series, it no longer fits with our new direction and we have reached the difficult decision not to renew it for a third season."

Kern added: "It is our hope that this remarkable show finds another home and continues its stories of courage, determination and freedom.”

Sony Pictures Television, the studio that produces “Underground,” is said to be trying to find it a new home.

When "Underground" stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Aisha Hinds stopped by The Times' video studio last week, both seemed hopeful that "Underground's" story wasn't over.

“We haven’t heard anything yet on the status of Season 3,” said Hinds, who joined Season 2 portraying Underground Railroad icon Harriet Tubman. “But I do know there is quite a bit more of this story to tell. And I know that we have engaged viewers waiting to see the story. If WGN is not our home, we’ll find a home.”