'Will & Grace' stars offer meta-musical teaser of comeback season

NBC offered a sneak preview of its planned revival of the sitcom "Will & Grace" at the network's upfront presentation in New York on Monday, and by the looks of things the series' creators are going into this comeback with self-awareness intact.

A sort of meta nesting doll addressing the show's return, the five-minute teaser opens with Eric McCormack's Will and Debra Messing's Grace coming out of a meeting at NBC about the series' revival.

Appearing to have second thoughts about returning to the series, Messing is ushered by McCormack onto the set where "Will & Grace" was shot from 1998 to 2006, which in a flash of sitcom lighting comes to life complete with Megan Mullally's Karen and Sean Hayes' Jack bantering and in character as if the show's 11-year absence never happened.

"This one's afraid to do the show again," McCormack/Will tells them, gesturing to Messing, who evidently is now Grace. "What show?" Jack replies.

A group musical number ensues to the tune of "As If We Never Said Goodbye" from "Sunset Boulevard," which was recast with of self-aware jokes referencing "the sitcom-sized apartment" and the passage of time -- although, the song insists, "everything's as if we never said goodbye." Will its 12 episodes be enough to bring back "Must See TV" on Thursday? NBC sure hopes so.