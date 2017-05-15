CALIFORNIA
Climb inside the massive tunnel 60 feet below downtown L.A.
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

'Will & Grace' stars offer meta-musical teaser of comeback season

Chris Barton

NBC offered a sneak preview of its planned revival of the sitcom "Will & Grace" at the network's upfront presentation in New York on Monday, and by the looks of things the series' creators are going into this comeback with self-awareness intact.

A sort of meta nesting doll addressing the show's return, the five-minute teaser opens with Eric McCormack's Will and Debra Messing's Grace coming out of a meeting at NBC about the series' revival.

Appearing to have second thoughts about returning to the series, Messing is ushered by McCormack onto the set where "Will & Grace" was shot from 1998 to 2006, which in a flash of sitcom lighting comes to life complete with Megan Mullally's Karen and Sean Hayes' Jack bantering and in character as if the show's 11-year absence never happened.

"This one's afraid to do the show again," McCormack/Will tells them, gesturing to Messing, who evidently is now Grace. "What show?" Jack replies.

A group musical number ensues to the tune of "As If We Never Said Goodbye" from "Sunset Boulevard," which was recast with of self-aware jokes referencing "the sitcom-sized apartment" and the passage of time -- although, the song insists, "everything's as if we never said goodbye." Will its 12 episodes be enough to bring back "Must See TV" on Thursday? NBC sure hopes so.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
65°