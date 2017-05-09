With a new baby, Zooey Deschanel adds a Wolf to her growing animal kingdom

It's a new boy for Zooey Deschanel and husband Jacob Pechenik, who appear to accumulating quite the menagerie of wildlife when it comes to their children's names.

The couple has welcomed their second child, a little guy named Charlie Wolf Pechenik.

“Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family,” her rep said in a statement to People.

The "New Girl" star delivered her new son in Los Angeles last week, sources told the mag. News of the HelloGiggles co-founder's pregnancy bubbled up in January when people close to production on "New Girl" leaked the story. Images of Deschanel's growing belly popped up online soon after that.

The adorkable actress' daughter, Elsie, who was born in July 2015, touts the middle name Otter because she and Pechenik "found that we had a mutual love for otters," she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2016. Should we really be surprised given that "zoo" is part of Mom's first name?

It's unclear if Charlie's arrival will affect Deschanel's Fox comedy, but the actress was grateful that she was able to take additional time off when Elsie was born (and actress Megan Fox stepped into the series).

"We live in a country that doesn’t give paid maternity leave. I felt very lucky to have an employer who was understanding and let me have, like, four months with my baby before I had to go back to work," she told Cosmopolitan in October.

The sitcom aired its Season 6 finale last month, but it's unclear if it will return for a seventh season.

"Fox won't tell us [whether the show will be renewed]," Deschanel's costar Jake Johnson told the Daily Beast in March. "But we shot a finale where, if this was the end, the core fan base would be OK."

Reps for Deschanel and Fox did not immediately respond to The Times' requests for comment.