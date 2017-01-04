Here's what's new and interesting in the world of entertainment and the arts today:
- HBO announces it has moved up debut of 'Bright Lights'
- Backlash forces Steve Martin to delete Twitter tribute to Carrie Fisher
- What to binge on TV this New Year's
- Debbie Reynolds dies at 84
- GoFundMe campaign warns 2016 to stay away from Betty White
'Tonight Show' lands Michelle Obama's final late-night interview as first lady
|Makeda Easter
Michelle Obama will make her final talk show appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Jan. 11, arriving on the heels of President Obama's farewell address in Chicago.
FLOTUS first appeared on "The Tonight Show" in 2014, as a guest on the recurring "Ew!" sketch with Fallon and Will Ferrell. A year later, she returned to bust out her best dance moves for an "Evolution of Mom Dancing" sketch, in honor of her "Let's Move" campaign.
Obama has been making the television rounds as her time in the White House comes to a close. She recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a special interview in which she reflected on the topic of hope.
And President Obama will also be making a final TV appearance on History's two-hour special, "The 44th President: In His Own Words," on Jan. 15.