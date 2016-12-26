ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in the world of entertainment and the arts today:

Movies TV

Ricky Harris, known for roles in 'Dope,' 'Everybody Hates Chris' and skits with Snoop Dogg, dies at 54

Carolina A. Miranda
Ricky Harris in 2005. (Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)
Ricky Harris in 2005. (Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

Ricky Harris, a comedian known for both his racy stand-up act and his appearances in family-friendly fare such as the TV series “Everybody Hates Chris,” died Monday, his manager said. He was 54.

The cause was not immediately known. But Harris’ manager, Cindy Ambers of Art/Work Entertainment, said Harris had suffered a heart attack two years ago.

Fellow performers posted condolences on social media.

Read more

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
52°