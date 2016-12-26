Here's what's new and interesting in the world of entertainment and the arts today:
- Obituary: Singer George Michael dies at 53
- Actress Carrie Fisher is in critical condition after a cardiac episode on flight from London to L.A.
- Martin Scorsese discusses his long journey to make 'Silence'
- The review of the annual 'Doctor Who' Christmas special
Ricky Harris, known for roles in 'Dope,' 'Everybody Hates Chris' and skits with Snoop Dogg, dies at 54
|Carolina A. Miranda
Ricky Harris, a comedian known for both his racy stand-up act and his appearances in family-friendly fare such as the TV series “Everybody Hates Chris,” died Monday, his manager said. He was 54.
The cause was not immediately known. But Harris’ manager, Cindy Ambers of Art/Work Entertainment, said Harris had suffered a heart attack two years ago.
Fellow performers posted condolences on social media.