The time George Michael was the driving force behind early episodes of ABC's 'Eli Stone'

George Michael performs for Jonny Lee Miller in the pilot of the ABC series "Eli Stone."

Pop superstar George Michael , who passed away Sunday at the age of 53, was known and beloved for his hit records and phenomenal live performances. But in 2008, he also proved game to be part of an endearingly quirky ABC series called “Eli Stone.”

Created by Greg Berlanti (“Brothers & Sisters,” “Arrow”) and Marc Guggenheim (“Arrow,” “Trollhunters”), the legal dramedy chronicled the life of the title character, a San Francisco lawyer played by Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary’s” Sherlock Holmes).