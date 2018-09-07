A scene from the upcoming remake of "The Predator." (20th Century Fox)

“The Predator” director Shane Black skipped the red carpet and a post-screening Q&A for his new film Thursday at the Toronto International Film Festival just hours after it was reported that he had cast a registered sex offender in the upcoming remake.

On ​Thursday, The Times reported that 20th Century Fox had recently deleted a scene from “Predator” that featured Steven Wilder Striegel, Black's friend of 14 years who had pleaded guilty in 2010 to trying to lure a 14-year-old girl into an online sexual relationship. Striegel’s scene was cut when his past conviction was brought to the studio’s attention by star Olivia Munn.

Black had defended casting Striegel in an initial statement to The Times, saying, “I personally chose to help a friend.” However, he later issued an apology, just hours ahead of the film’s premiere: "I believe strongly in giving people second chances," he said, "but sometimes you discover that chance is not as warranted as you may have hoped."