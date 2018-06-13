Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales announced Wednesday that Fernando Hierro would replace Julen Lopetegui as coach for Spain's World Cup match against Portugal in Sochi, Russia, on Friday.
Lopetegui was fired as national team coach earlier Wednesday because he accepted a job to lead Real Madrid next season.
The 50-year-old Hierro, a former national team player and Real Madrid captain, had been acting as the federation's sports director and was already in Russia with the national team.
Four years ago, as Colombia prepared for its first World Cup in 16 years, Radamel Falcao struggled to get healthy.
An ACL injury had sidelined him for nearly six months but Falcao waited until the week before the tournament to admit he wouldn’t be able to play. His sadness soon turned to envy as he watched an unheralded 22-year-old teammate named James Rodriguez lead Colombia into the quarterfinals unbeaten.
This summer both Rodriguez and Colombia could be even better thanks to Falcao, the country’s all-time leading scorer, who will finally make his World Cup debut at 32.
Mohamed Salah was a quiet teenager who had made just one appearance for Egypt when Bob Bradley took over the country’s national team in the summer of 2011.
Now Salah is Egypt’s leading scorer among active players and the talisman on a team about to play in its first World Cup in 28 years. And he’s not the only one whose career blossomed under Bradley, a former U.S. national team coach and the current Los Angeles Football Club manager who took Egypt to within a game of the World Cup in his only qualifying campaign there.
“Most of the players that are playing now, and the starting players, Mr. Bob is the first one who chose them,” said defender Omar Gaber, who as one of those players unfailingly uses the honorific “mister” when referring to the coach.
Donald Trump isn’t the only president who governs by tweet. Panamanian leader Juan Carlos Varela has also embraced the practice of issuing official decrees in 280 characters or less, taking to Twitter in October to declare a national holiday moments after his country qualified for its first-ever World Cup.
“The voice of the people has been heard,” Varela wrote beneath a picture of himself, in a red national team jacket, signing the presidential order.
And although the holiday has ended, the celebration hasn’t, which could necessitate another Twitter proclamation ahead of Panama’s tournament opener against Belgium next week.
Sure Argentina will field one of the deepest, most talented teams in the tournament. But the storyline surrounding, its national team, La Albiceleste, will be all about Lionel Messi’s pursuit of the one prize that has eluded him, a World Cup title. Messi carried Argentina to the final four years ago, winning the Golden Ball as the tournament’s outstanding player but losing the World Cup to Germany in extra time. Messi will be 31 by the final in Russia and he clearly needs more than a consolation prize if he hopes to one day be remembered as the outstanding player of his generation.
Germany has the deepest squad in the tournament, but it faces several questions regarding injuries. Coach Joachim Low said goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who has not played a competitive match since fracturing a foot in September, will be his starter in Russia. That will send Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who played well at Barcelona this season, back to the bench. But can Neuer stand up to the World Cup grind? Midfielder Mesut Ozil, meanwhile, is in a race to heal his knee before next weekend’s opener with Mexico. Another worry: Germany, which went 10-0 with a plus-39 goal differential in World Cup qualifying, was winless in its next five.
Portugal can be described as “experienced,” but in Portuguese that also translates as “old.” Coach Fernando Santos’ team will start two central defenders older than 34 and at striker they’ll have the 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo. So look for Portugal to play conservatively on defense while hoping the field eventually opens up for Ronaldo at the other end. Portugal can be good, if uncreative, in the midfield where the mission never wavers: Get the ball to the captain. It’s a simple plan, but it worked well in Euros and World Cup qualifying.