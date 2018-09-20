Homeless man found beaten to death under Santa Monica Pier days after similar attacks in downtown L.A.

A homeless man was found beaten to death beneath the Santa Monica Pier on Thursday morning and police are exploring the possibility that he was killed by the same suspect who pummeled three homeless men in downtown Los Angeles earlier this week.
The victim, thought to be in his 30s, was found around 6:40 a.m. by beach maintenance workers, according to a statement from the Santa Monica Police Department. He had suffered blunt force trauma to his head.
Lt. Saul Rodriguez, the department’s chief spokesman, said the man’s injuries were “consistent with being hit violently with some sort of blunt-type object.” Police had not determined what type of weapon was used in the attack or when it occurred.
Rodriguez said the man’s identity was being withheld pending notification of his family.
Investigators believe the man was sleeping at the time of the attack. Rodriguez said detectives have been in touch with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division to explore links between the Santa Monica killing and the downtown assaults.
Earlier this week, the LAPD said three homeless men were savagely beaten with a baseball bat while sleeping on downtown streets. The attacks, which occurred between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday along Flower Street, left all three men in critical condition.
In the downtown attacks, police said they believed the assailant was trying to rob isolated targets.
Surveillance video captured images of the presumed suspect in the Los Angeles attacks. Authorities described him as a white or Latino man in his 30s or 40s, of medium height and medium build, with dark black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, gray sweatshirt, black shorts and bright white tennis shoes, police said. Hayes also said the man walked with a “distinctive gait,” possibly because he is bowlegged. Police believe he is also homeless.
Rodriguez said links between the Santa Monica and L.A. cases have not been ruled out. It was not clear if the man killed under the pier was also robbed, he said.
There were no eyewitnesses to any of the attacks.
Santa Monica police detectives were searching for surveillance footage in the area.
“Otherwise, we’re just needle in a haystack at this point,” he said.