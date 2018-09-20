Homeless man found beaten to death under Santa Monica Pier days after similar attacks in downtown L.A.

Surveillance video captured images of the presumed suspect in the Los Angeles attacks. Authorities described him as a white or Latino man in his 30s or 40s, of medium height and medium build, with dark black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, gray sweatshirt, black shorts and bright white tennis shoes, police said. Hayes also said the man walked with a “distinctive gait,” possibly because he is bowlegged. Police believe he is also homeless.