Essential California: The state's housing crisis is killing the dream for millions

It's Monday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day, and here's what's happening across California:

TOP STORIES

California housing crisis in perspective

“Living in a vehicle is obviously better than living in a tent or a box — it’s a kind of middle-class homelessness. But in affluent Santa Barbara and elsewhere, the ever-present convoys are another sign of growing income inequality and one of the state’s most vexing problems — even working people can barely afford to live in many parts of California.” Steve Lopez looks at life in the parking lot amid the wealth and privilege of Santa Barbara. Los Angeles Times

Here’s more in Lopez’s series about the long shadow of California’s housing problems:

-- The twin crises of homelessness and soaring rents have the same DNA. Los Angeles Times

-- The six-hour daily commute is a big trade-off for affordable housing. Los Angeles Times

-- Finding the California dream — in Las Vegas. Los Angeles Times

-- How these are boom times for property owners but terrible times for renters. Los Angeles Times

-- The house that sold for $800,000 above asking price tells a grim story about California. Los Angeles Times

-- Want to pay $650 a month for a 2-bedroom apartment? Go east. Way east. Los Angeles Times

-- They put art before money. In their old age, they face eviction. Los Angeles Times

-- This man’s busy gentrifying Compton. But at what cost? Los Angeles Times

Hollywood blues

Hollywood is celebrating the end of 2017 with astronomical sales from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” But that won’t be enough to write a happy storyline for the industry. Although movie ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada are expected to dip just below last year's record of $11.38 billion, the number of tickets sold is projected to drop 4% to 1.26 billion — the lowest level since 1995, according to preliminary estimates from studio executives. Los Angeles Times

Pasadena police under scrutiny

Graphic video of an encounter between two Pasadena police officers and a black motorist last month made international headlines and reignited the nation’s heated debate over how police use force. The incident sparked outrage in a city with long-simmering complaints about how law enforcement treats African American men. Los Angeles Times

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

The residents of Ventura know they are lucky. Their city did not become another Santa Rosa with its myriad tragedies, but then again, they also know that not everyone in Ventura is feeling especially lucky. For the families who lost their homes, the slow accounting of their new lives has begun without the familiar landmarks. Trajectories changed, priorities upended, they toggle between past and present, caught between old habits of reference and the world they now inhabit. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Tributes to a fallen firefighter. Los Angeles Times

And: In wine country, victims of the fires spend a cold Christmas in motels. Press Democrat

How to prevent more tragedy: Is this a solution to wildfires? New York Times

Up for debate: Are California politicians politicizing wildfires to fit their views? Wall Street Journal

L.A. STORIES

Growing inquiry: A Santa Monica school district’s conflict of interest investigation has grown to include three of the board’s seven members. Los Angeles Times

Rams clinch: The Rams locked up their first division title since 2003 with a 27-23 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The L.A. team’s season finale will be at home against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles Times

Watch: Cool drone video captures the holiday lights of L.A. in dramatic fashion. Curbed Los Angeles

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT