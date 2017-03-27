Today: Obamacare Survives the GOP and Trump’s Tweetstorm. Now What?

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Obamacare Survives the GOP and Trump’s Tweetstorm. Now What?

It wasn’t artful and there was no deal as the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare fell apart last week. Now the blame game has kicked in, with President Trump first faulting the Democrats and later taking conservative Republicans to task. And there was Trump’s cryptic tweet to watch a Fox News show, which featured the host calling for Paul Ryan to step down as House speaker. Some Republicans, meanwhile, are talking about regrouping on healthcare. As for the president, he tweeted that “ObamaCare will explode” so “Do not worry!” One big question moving forward is: How much will this hurt the rest of his agenda? Political analyst Cathleen Decker surveys the damage.

On Edge in Trump’s America

For generations, Boyle Heights has been a kind of Ellis Island for immigrants entering America from many countries, legally or not. Eventually, most were from Mexico. Since the presidential election, the talk in this L.A. neighborhood is tinged with anxiety. Our series “On Edge in Trump’s America” takes a look at the worries of those in Boyle Heights. And in Orange County, we check in on the small but growing number of Latinas who are converting to Islam and facing a whole new set of challenges — including the reaction of fellow Latinos who mistake them for Arabs.

Boyle Heights Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times The Boyle Hotel and Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) The Boyle Hotel and Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Since When Does Attacking Reporters Make America Great?

The Make America Great Again rally at Bolsa Chica State Beach drew hundreds of Trump supporters and was billed as a show of patriotism. It broke out in pepper spraying and punches after two dozen counter-demonstrators also showed up. Caught in the middle: three journalists from the OC Weekly, who say the pro-Trump demonstrators physically assaulted them when they were just trying to do their jobs. Here’s the breakdown of what happened.

More Politics

-- California’s vow to reduce auto pollution may be setting up a full-out war with Trump.

-- Former Trump advisors have offered to testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee.

-- Canada’s largest school system will no longer plan trips to the U.S. over fears students will be unfairly stopped at the border.

Protests Over Russia, Moscow Edition

As Washington deals with its own Russian drama, tens of thousands demonstrated in cities across Russia against corruption and called for Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to resign. The largest protests there in years resulted in the detention of hundreds, including rally organizer and opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose own nationalist, anti-migrant rhetoric has alienated some of Russia’s liberal democrats.

The Island of Big Sur

For more than a month, Highway 1 has been closed at the ruined Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge north of Big Sur and to the south, where landslides have undermined the roadway. That’s taken a toll on the residents of Big Sur. It’s also brought back a kind of idyll for those who were looking to get away from it all but had found themselves fighting traffic. What happens when the highway opens up again?

A Tragedy in Mosul

Iraq’s military is disputing reports that a U.S.-led coalition airstrike killed more than 200 civilians, even though coalition officials say it will take two to three weeks to get to the bottom of what happened. The investigation will focus on a number of factors, including whether the airstrike hit civilian buildings or an Islamic State car bomb was involved. Times staff writer Molly Hennessy-Fiske and photographer Marcus Yam were on the scene. See the powerful video and photos.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- A small group of young progressives opposing the Trump administration has blossomed into a national movement known as Indivisible.

-- A brazen political killing shakes Myanmar, already teetering on the path to democracy.

-- Should California bars and clubs be allowed to serve alcohol till 4 a.m. as a way to discourage underground parties?