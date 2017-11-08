Today: Ghosts of Elections Past, Present and Future

Do you remember where you were one year ago today, when Donald Trump won the presidency? His stunning upset victory reshaped yesterday’s elections and promises to do so next year.

Ghosts of Elections Past, Present and Future

It’s not too often that a national audience pays attention to a handful of state and local elections in a year that doesn’t involve presidential or congressional candidates. But a year after Trump’s victory, one that America can’t put in the past, everyone is reading the tea leaves for the future. Last night’s most closely monitored race, for governor of Virginia, went to a Democrat over the Republican candidate Trump had supported via numerous tweets. (Trump then backed away from him after the loss.) What does it mean for 2018’s congressional races? Some Democratic strategists are hoping they can learn from last night — and pick up the independent voters who went with Trump but are feeling disenchanted with their choice.

Win McNamee / Getty Images Gov.-elect Ralph Northam, right, and Lt. Gov.-elect Justin Fairfax greet supporters at a Democratic election night rally in Fairfax, Va.

-- We asked voters how they’re feeling since the 2016 presidential election. This graphic breaks down what they told us.

-- Billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer has hit a nerve with his Trump impeachment campaign, drawing the ire of the president and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

-- Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is facing accusations that he lied about his wealth.

-- East Coast Republicans have pushed back against their party’s tax plan. Why didn’t California's GOP?

The Great Stall of China?

After spending time in South Korea and almost making a secret visit to the Demilitarized Zone (darn that fog!), President Trump and the first lady have landed in Beijing, where President Xi Jinping and his wife offered tea and a tour of the Forbidden City. North Korea and trade are among the top issues the two leaders are expected to discuss, but some experts are skeptical of what will be accomplished. “The Chinese strategy will be to treat Trump with enormous respect and give him nothing,” says one. Nevertheless, the pundits will be looking for any hint of a strategy on North Korea, especially after Trump called on Kim Jong Un to “come to the table and make a deal.”

‘My Momma and My Sisters … Got Shot’

Sixteen-year-old Haley Krueger served breakfast at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas and wanted to be a nurse for gravely ill babies. Bryan Holcombe was a 60-year-old pastor who sometimes filled in. Robert Corrigan, a 51-year-old Air Force veteran, was a Renaissance man. They were among the 26 people killed in Sunday’s mass shooting by a man who had once escaped a mental health facility in 2012. One little girl who survived, 9-year-old Rihanna Tristan, lost much of her family.

Take Two of These and Thank Me in the Morning

If you go to the emergency room for a broken arm, a sprained ankle or a banged-up knee, you might walk out with a prescription for a narcotic pain reliever. For a certain percentage of people, that eventually could lead to addiction. Why take the risk? A new study shows that people with acute pain in their shoulders, arms, hips or legs who consumed a combination of good old ibuprofen and acetaminophen got just as much pain relief as those who took a prescription narcotic.

The LAPD Is Serving Up a Blue Placard Special

Stealing a parking spot from a disabled person? That’s bad karma. It’s also an all-too-common phenomenon, as columnist Steve Lopez writes. He has this advice for scofflaws: “You might want to think twice about parking just a few feet from an undercover detail and a uniformed officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, hanging a placard, and hopping out of the vehicle in fine form to go haul lumber.”

