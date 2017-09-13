This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lawmakers in Sacramento are in the final hours of the 2017 legislative session, and now considering the final versions of hundreds of bills. On Tuesday, they rejected a plan for "safe injection sites" for drug users, while agreeing to spend money to help "Dreamer" immigrants.
- Vice President Mike Pence has rescheduled his California fundraising trip for October.
This should not be thought of as a partisan issue, it's not even a bipartisan issue. This is a nonpartisan issue. Cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure affect folks around our country regardless of whether they are in a red state or a blue state, regardless of their income, regardless of their status, and we should not differentiate in the way that we do public health policy.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) at news conference on Medicare for all