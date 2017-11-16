Actor Scott Baio endorses Republican John Cox for California governor

Scott Baio gives two thumbs up during his speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016, in Cleveland.

Actor Scott Baio endorsed Republican John Cox for governor on Thursday, saying Democratic rule of California is destroying the state.

Baio, best known for playing Chachi on the TV show “Happy Days,” made his endorsement in a 13-minute Facebook video.

“Google him. He’s a good guy. He’s a businessman; he’s not a politician. He wants to fix this stuff,” Baio said. “We gotta fix stuff in California, folks. It’s like communism here.”

Baio also spoke about his support for President Trump — he was a speaker at the Republican National Convention last year — and his unhappiness with congressional Republicans, whom he blames for blocking the president’s agenda on issues such as repealing Obamacare and building a border wall.

And he castigated Gov. Jerry Brown and Sacramento Democrats, saying their policies on issues including taxes, crime and illegal immigration were destroying the state.

“The state is bankrupt. There’s illegal immigrants running all over the place. It’s a sanctuary state; the rule of law means nothing,” Baio said, before urging Democratic voters to reconsider their allegiances. “You gotta try something else because the state is out of control.”

Cox is one of two top Republicans running for governor next year. He has contributed $3 million of his own money to his campaign, but remains widely unknown. He came in fifth place, receiving the support of more than 11% of voters who plan to cast ballots in the June primary, in a recent USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll.