Members of SEIU rally in support of a bill to protect workers without legal residency in the country.

Immigrant rights advocates shared stories Wednesday of workers left in the lurch after President Trump's decision to rescind a program that offered temporary immigration relief for thousands of people brought into the country illegally as children.

But members of the Service Employees International Union and allied employers vowed to continue their fight to protect immigrant workers without legal residency.

Dozens gathered in Sacramento in support of a state bill that would prohibit employers from allowing federal immigration officials to enter non-public areas of a work site without a warrant. The bill also would require employers to notify their workers when officials intend to review employee eligibility forms or other records.

Assemblyman David Chiu (D-San Francisco), who introduced the legislation, said it had gained new urgency after "a dark day" in which U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions announced the cancellation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.