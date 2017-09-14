A tarp covers the well where the 2015 gas leak occurred at the Aliso Canyon storage facility.

The troubled Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility would be closed down in a decade under new legislation, but that’s not fast enough for some activists.

The facility sprung a leak in October 2015, releasing more than 100,000 tons of methane into the air and forcing thousands of people to evacuate their nearby homes. It was later reopened, but recent problems required Southern California Gas Co. to shut down a third of the storage wells.

The proposal to require Aliso Canyon to shut down no later than 2028 was inserted into budget legislation, Assembly Bill 127, in the final days of the legislative session. It echoes a timeline laid out by the California Energy Commission, part of Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration, in July.

Activists criticized the possibility of waiting a decade before Aliso Canyon would be closed.

“It’s unacceptable for this facility to remain open and we are pleading that Gov. Brown place our health over SoCalGas’ profits and shut down this dangerous facility now,” said a statement from Matt Pakucko, president of Save Porter Ranch, a community near Aliso Canyon.

Efforts to keep the facility closed, most notably a proposal from Sen. Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) to require an investigation to determine the original cause of the 2015 leak, failed to advance this year.

Stern said 10 years is too long to allow Aliso Canyon to keep operating before shutting down the facility.

"I think it's feasible to do it now," he said, noting that Southern California made it through a scorching hot summer without needing natural gas stored there to avoid blackouts.

Another piece of legislation, Senate Bill 112, is identical to AB 127 but doesn't include the Aliso Canyon provision. It remains to be seen which one will advance before lawmakers adjourn for the year on Friday evening.

"We're going to continue to call on the Brown administration to close down Aliso Canyon," said Adam Scow, California director for Food and Water Watch.