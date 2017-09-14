This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lawmakers in Sacramento are in the final hours of the 2017 legislative session, and now considering the final versions of hundreds of bills.
- Things got heated as the Assembly approved a resolution censuring President Trump for saying he would rescind the DACA program.
- Which members of California's congressional delegation are most vulnerable? See our ranking and dive deeper on the districts that will determine if Democrats reclaim control of the House
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Proposal would close Aliso Canyon — but not for a decade
|Chris Megerian
The troubled Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility would be closed down in a decade under new legislation, but that’s not fast enough for some activists.
The facility sprung a leak in October 2015, releasing more than 100,000 tons of methane into the air and forcing thousands of people to evacuate their nearby homes. It was later reopened, but recent problems required Southern California Gas Co. to shut down a third of the storage wells.
The proposal to require Aliso Canyon to shut down no later than 2028 was inserted into budget legislation, Assembly Bill 127, in the final days of the legislative session. It echoes a timeline laid out by the California Energy Commission, part of Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration, in July.
Activists criticized the possibility of waiting a decade before Aliso Canyon would be closed.
“It’s unacceptable for this facility to remain open and we are pleading that Gov. Brown place our health over SoCalGas’ profits and shut down this dangerous facility now,” said a statement from Matt Pakucko, president of Save Porter Ranch, a community near Aliso Canyon.
Efforts to keep the facility closed, most notably a proposal from Sen. Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) to require an investigation to determine the original cause of the 2015 leak, failed to advance this year.
Stern said 10 years is too long to allow Aliso Canyon to keep operating before shutting down the facility.
"I think it's feasible to do it now," he said, noting that Southern California made it through a scorching hot summer without needing natural gas stored there to avoid blackouts.
Another piece of legislation, Senate Bill 112, is identical to AB 127 but doesn't include the Aliso Canyon provision. It remains to be seen which one will advance before lawmakers adjourn for the year on Friday evening.
"We're going to continue to call on the Brown administration to close down Aliso Canyon," said Adam Scow, California director for Food and Water Watch.