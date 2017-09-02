An unusual (prehistoric) lobbying campaign

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law on Friday that will ban detaining crime victims or witnesses for federal immigration violations.
- Dozens of bills were quietly killed without public discussion at the state Capitol on Friday, including a plan to expand disclosure of police surveillance equipment.
- California GOP members of Congress ask for help in protecting 'Dreamers' while awaiting action from Trump.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.